Economist María Lorca Susino: 'The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has shown that the US is one of the world's largest crude oil producers'
Susino shared her views on the latest developments in the Strait of Hormuz following the peace agreements reached between President Donald Trump’s administration and the Iranian regime.
On the Voz News program, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed economics professor María Lorca Susino, with whom she discussed the latest developments in the Strait of Hormuz following the peace agreements reached between President Donald Trump's administration and the Iranian regime.
“The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has highlighted that the United States is the world’s largest producer of crude oil. The problem they’ve faced is infrastructure; the country has infrastructure that is unsuitable for refining the crude oil the United States produces. An infrastructure with gas and oil pipelines that have proven to be obsolete, and what this has done is highlight the need to invest in this infrastructure if the goal is truly to achieve energy independence."
You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.