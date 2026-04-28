Trump presses House Republicans: Immediate unity to fund border security and reform 'rigged' election system

Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de abril, 2026

President Trump stepped up his direct pressure on House Republicans on Monday, demanding partisan discipline both to push ambitious election reform through the Save America Act and to resolve the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In several messages broadcast on Truth Social, the president first called for unblocking DHS funding and combined that call with warnings about the need to reform the "rigged" election system.

Pressure to speed up DHS deal

In one of his posts, the president praised the House speaker, Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana), for his effort to end the Democratic shutdown of DHS that has now lasted more than 10 weeks. Trump noted that the Senate already passed the base bill last week and set a June 1 deadline to have the final text on his desk, with the goal of ensuring full funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents (CBP).

"House Republicans must unify, and pass the same blueprint to get the bill done," he insisted.

Trump made clear that any internal division is unacceptable and that Republicans must act "fast and focused" to overcome Democratic obstruction by using budget reconciliation.

Either we "fix" the elections, or "we won’t have a country any longer"

At the same time, the president raised the tone on election integrity, calling the current system a "rigged" and a "laughingstock" internationally. Trump called on all Republicans to fight for passage of the Save America Act, an initiative that includes three core measures:

All voters must show voter ID (identification).

(identification). All voters must show proof of citizenship in order to vote.

in order to vote. No mail‑in ballots (except for illness, disability, military, or travel).

The president noted on Truth Social that either we "fix" the elections, or "we won’t have a country any longer," warning that, without these reforms, the United States risks losing its electoral system.