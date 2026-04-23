'The results in Virginia show that the Democrats will do anything to snatch power and keep it'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de abril, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Republican Party Hispanic Communications Director Jaime Flórez about the recent election results in the state of Virginia, which bring as a consequence a new electoral map in which the Democratic Party has a clear advantage.

"The results in Virginia are another demonstration that the Democrats are willing to do anything to snatch power and stay in power indefinitely. Using resources from obscure sources to try to change the electoral map and put undocumented immigrants to vote is the only thing that can save the Democrats, being a party without proposals, without leadership and with nothing to offer the voters," said Flórez.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.