US embassy in Venezuela resumes operations after seven years closed

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de marzo, 2026

The U.S. embassy in Caracas resumed operations Monday after seven years of interrupted diplomatic relations. The information was reported by the State Department.

The United States and Venezuela announced on March 5 that they were going to reestablish relations, but until this Monday diplomatic operations were carried out remotely, from the embassy in Bogotá.

"We are formally resuming operations at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, marking a new chapter in our diplomatic presence in Venezuela," explained a press release.

U.S. diplomatic representative Laura Dogu arrived in Venezuela since January, and her team has been refurbishing the mission in Caracas.

"The resumption of operations at U.S. Embassy Caracas is a key milestone in implementing the President’s three‑phase plan for Venezuela and will strengthen our ability to engage directly with Venezuela’s interim government, civil society, and the private sector," the statement added.

Following the capture in a military intervention of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, the Donald Trump administration announced that it wanted to first promote economic stabilization, with the recovery of the oil sector, then to encourage the entry of foreign investment and finally a political transition.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated before Congress that these stages could overlap.