Dozens arrested in No Kings protests

Published by Santiago Ospital 30 de marzo, 2026

The third call for No Kings protests left at least 90 arrested. Anti-Trump demonstrations sprouted up in different parts of the country on Saturday, with organizers claiming they managed to rally more than 8 million people at about 3,100 events. Local police departments reported arrests in California, Colorado, Tennessee and Ohio, among others.

The largest number of arrests occurred in Los Angeles: 75, with 74 arrested for resisting a police order to disperse and one more on suspicion of possessing a weapon. Eight of the former were minors. Police reported that they had issued the order to clear the area after protesters threw rocks, bottles and chunks of concrete at federal officers. Some uniformed officers suffered minor injuries, according to official sources.

Televised images showed how a protester with his face covered graffitied "Kill your local ICE agent" on a government building. "This is a federal crime," argued First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli, about the graffiti. During Saturday, Essayli also posted that officers had begun arresting protesters who "assaulted" staff at an LA courthouse: "To those who were smashing concrete blocks and throwing them at our officers, we have you on video. We will find you and arrest you too. You’ve been warned."

"A group of 1,000 rioters surrounded the Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles," according to a report, by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). "Rioters are throwing rocks, bottles, and cement blocks at officers. Two officers hit with the cement blocks are receiving medical care." Also, flashpoints were reported at federal facilities at the Metropolitan Detention Center and a federal complex in the downtown Californian city.

Authorities reported violence at federal buildings in Portland, Oregon—accompanied by paintings saying "Nazi"—and Denver, Colorado—where police and protesters reportedly exchanged smoke grenades—. In Tallahassee, Florida, the protagonist was a state building: the capitol. There, a member of the Students for a Democratic Society group was arrested, according to the organization itself. Yet another protester was indicted on assault charges in Sanford, near Orlando, according to local media News 6. According to the same, the arrestee allegedly hit a counter-protester on the head with a sign.

In Dallas, Texas, the police identified as Chad Rodgers as the man who, covered with a cap, glasses and face shields, was arrested. The 57-year-old man reportedly attended in defense of President Trump, according to The Dallas Morning News. Recordings of the episode showed groups for and against the rally clashing in shouting and shoving matches. West Palm Beach, Florida, TMZ also reported an episode of clashing between No Kings supporters and detractors, with the clash not escalating.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) reported that charges had been filed against three people. Rueben Burch, Adam Nelson and David Rahaim were part of a protest group at Robert R. Church Park. The trouble occurred, according to officials, when they moved to occupy a street, obstructing traffic. Officials claimed that although they had permission to use the park, they had not requested authorization to march. Several refused to leave the street, grabbing each other's arms to form a human chain. Six were arrested, according to MPD.