Trump publicly endorses Republican Jon Maples for key race in Florida's 87th District

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump on Monday expressed his endorsement of a Republican candidate in a high-profile special election in Florida, as doubts continue about whether the challenger actually resides in the district he seeks to represent. On Monday, Trump issued a strong endorsement of Jon Maples ahead of the vote for Florida House District 87, a seat in Palm Beach County that includes affluent communities such as Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Singer Island and Palm Beach.

"There is a very important Special Election tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24th, for Florida State House District 87 in beautiful Palm Beach County — JON MAPLES HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!. Jon is a very successful Businessman and Civic Leader, who is known and loved, and also endorsed by so many of my Palm Beach County friends, including by Great State Representative 'MAGA' Meg Weinberger. Jon will be a terrific Legislator! As your next State Representative, Jon will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Stop Migrant Crime, Safeguard our Elections, Support our Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Despite the endorsement, Maples has faced questions about his residency. The former Lake Clarke Shores commissioner hasnot previously represented the 87th District and recently acknowledged moving into an apartment in Palm Beach Shores. At the same time, he maintains a principal homestead exemption on a property located in Lake Clarke Shores, which is outside the district.