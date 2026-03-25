A judge allows lawsuit regarding Musk's role in the Trump administration to proceed

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de marzo, 2026

A federal judge ruled that a lawsuit challenging Elon Musk's role as an advisor to the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during Donald Trump's administration may proceed. She rejected the federal government's request to dismiss the case at this early stage.

Judge Tanya Chutkan determined that the allegations brought by nonprofit organizations are sufficient to move forward in court. According to the opinion, the plaintiffs describe extensive involvement by Musk and other DOGE decision makers in relevant decisions within the federal government.

The origin of the lawsuit The case was initially filed in March of last year, when these organizations challenged the actions of a team led by Musk that, they contend, drove mass layoffs and the cancellation of contracts and grants across various areas of government.

Subsequently, the lawsuit was consolidated with another similar action brought by a group of 14 states, broadening the litigation's scope.

The main allegations

The plaintiffs raise several legal objections. Among them, they assert that DOGE staff lacked authority to execute layoffs and eliminate programs, and contend that Musk exercised functions equivalent to those of a principal officer without having been confirmed by the Senate.

They also argued that these actions violated constitutional principles and administrative rules.

A ruling that limits part of the case



The court decision, however, does not support all claims. Judge Chutkan agreed with the Trump administration in rejecting the allegations of a violation of the separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act, finding that no specific actions attributable to particular agencies were identified on those grounds.

This narrows the scope of the lawsuit, although it allows other allegations to run their course in the judicial process.