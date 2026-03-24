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Trump reveals Iran gave US a 'present' linked to oil and gas

Asked if this gift is related to the Strait of Hormuz, the president replied in the affirmative.

Donald Trump at the White House

Donald Trump at the White HouseBrendan Smialowsk i / AFP.

Sabrina Martin
Published by
Sabrina Martin

President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that Iran gave the United States a "very big present" related to oil and gas, at a time when both sides are eyeing the possibility of a ceasefire. The president stressed that the benefit was already finalized and that it has a considerable economic value, although he avoided specifying what exactly it consists of.

Trump made it clear that it is not a matter linked to the Iranian nuclear program. As he explained, the gesture is directly related to the energy sector and he described it as "very significant."

Link to the Strait of Hormuz

Asked whether this "present" is related to the Strait of Hormuz, the president replied in the affirmative. He indicated that it is connected to the flow of energy resources through that strategic lane, without offering additional details.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key point for world oil trade: about one-fifth of the global supply transits through it under normal conditions. Since the start of the conflict, maritime transit in the area has been affected, contributing to a rise in crude oil prices.

Energy at the center of the strategy

Trump's statements come in a context in which energy has been at the center of his international agenda. In recent months, the president has highlighted the role of oil and gas in U.S. foreign policy, including references to supplies from Venezuela and their potential impact on both the United States and Venezuela.
The comment also comes after a recent shift in Washington's tone toward Tehran. Over the weekend, Trump threatened Iranian electrical facilities, but on Monday indicated he was suspending that warning amid talks that he described as productive.

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