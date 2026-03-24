Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that Iran gave the United States a "very big present" related to oil and gas, at a time when both sides are eyeing the possibility of a ceasefire. The president stressed that the benefit was already finalized and that it has a considerable economic value, although he avoided specifying what exactly it consists of.

Trump made it clear that it is not a matter linked to the Iranian nuclear program. As he explained, the gesture is directly related to the energy sector and he described it as "very significant."

Link to the Strait of Hormuz



Asked whether this "present" is related to the Strait of Hormuz, the president replied in the affirmative. He indicated that it is connected to the flow of energy resources through that strategic lane, without offering additional details.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key point for world oil trade: about one-fifth of the global supply transits through it under normal conditions. Since the start of the conflict, maritime transit in the area has been affected, contributing to a rise in crude oil prices.