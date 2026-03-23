Trump asks Republicans not to deal with Democrats until the SAVE Act passes

Published by Israel Duro 23 de marzo, 2026

Donald Trump raised the stakes and issued a hard-line challenge to Democratic lawmakers. After deploying ICE agents to airports to alleviate the effects of partial government shutdown on DHS funding, the president has asked congressional conservatives not to strike any deals with their political adversaries unless the SAVE Act is approved.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump clearly marked the red lines for him to support any kind of pact from now on: "Approval of Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote, No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions), All Paper Ballots, No Men In Women’s Sports, and No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children."

A proposed $5 billion cut to ICE

In the same publication, Trump refers to a proposal to try to reach a deal that would contemplate a cut in ICE funding of up to $5 billion, something he claims to consider "unacceptable to me and to the American people..." "UNLESS it includes their approval of" the above measures.

Full urgency: "Kill the filibuster and stay in DC for Easter"

In addition, Trump issued a warning to Republican senators who might be tempted to skip his directions and vote with Democrats against it: "Let leader Thune clearly identify those few “Republicans” that are Voting against AMERICA. They will never be elected again! In other words, lump everything together as one, and VOTE!!!"

Finally, the president urged his people not to let up until they get it. To that end, he again demanded the elimination of the Filibuster "and stay in DC for Easter, if necessary."