Number of abortions in U.S. continue to rise despite Supreme Court's Dobbs decision

Published by Misty Severi 2 de enero, 2026

The number of abortions nationwide increased in the first half of 2025, compared to the year before, despite the Supreme Court's ruling in 2022 that returned regulation of abortions to the states.

The Supreme Court issued the highly controversial opinion in June 2022, that overturned the historic ruling in Roe v. Wade.

The pro-abortion Society of Family Planning revealed last month that the number of monthly abortions continued to increase in 2025, with an estimated 98,630 babies aborted every month through June 2025, compared to 95,250 abortions every month in 2024.

There were an estimated 88,180 babies aborted each month in 2023, and 79,620 aborted in 2022.

The group also estimated that over a quarter of the abortions that were carried out in the first half of 2025 (27%) were through telehealth, which means they were done by abortion pills sent through the mail, according to the Daily Wire.

The telehealth abortions were most commonly carried out in states with the strongest pro-life laws, including Texas and Louisiana. Medicated abortion in these states is banned, but the pills are usually sent by doctors from other states.

The number of medicated abortions in Louisiana in 2024 was 7,530, compared to 2,480 in 2023. In Texas, there were an estimated 35,870 medicated abortions in 2024, compared to 12,420 in 2023, the outlet also reported.

The numbers of monthly abortions for the second half of 2025 have not been released so far.

The new statistics come as anti-abortion activists closely aligned with President Donald Trump have grown increasingly frustrated that his administration has refused to revoke or restrain the rule that allows widespread distribution of popular abortion drugs.

“It's hard to understand how on Earth the FDA has left this rule in place," the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group tweeted last month. "Mail-order abortion drugs don’t just undermine state laws, they cost babies’ lives & send women to the ER

"Abortions are continuing, even rising, because of this rule," it added.

