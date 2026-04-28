'Do not travel': Washington warns of kidnappings and shootings at Texas border

Published by Diane Hernández 28 de abril, 2026

The State Department has urged U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the Mexican city of Reynosa, located on the border with Texas, following recent reports of violent criminal activity in the area.

The alert was issued by the country's embassy and consulates in Mexico, which also ordered their government personnel not to travel to this border city, located across from McAllen.

According to the official statement, there have been incidents such as highway blockades and other episodes linked to criminal violence. Authorities recommended that those in the area "maintain a high level of vigilance," be aware of their surroundings and avoid attracting attention.

High risk in Tamaulipas

While the government maintains a general alert of "Level 2: exercise increased caution" for Mexico, the state of Tamaulipas is under the maximum level of warning: "Level 4: do not travel."

According to the State Department, this classification responds to risks associated with terrorism, organized crime and kidnapping.

Authorities noted that criminal activity in the region includes shootings, homicides, armed robberies, vehicle theft, kidnappings, forced disappearances, extortion and sexual assault.

Active presence of criminal groups

The report warns that heavily armed criminal organizations operate frequently in the border area, especially between Reynosa and Nuevo Laredo.

"Members of these groups regularly patrol the region without fear of punishment," said the statement, which also underscored the limitations of local security forces to respond effectively to these crimes.

Washington also noted that both U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents have been victims of kidnappings in this area.