Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de abril, 2026

The Justice Department reported that it charged a former senior adviser to Anthony Fauci for allegedly withholding documents from investigations into the origins of the COVID pandemic.

In that regard, authorities explained that David M. Morens, 78, a resident of Chester, Maryland, faces a formal indictment for his role in a scheme to circumvent Freedom of Information Act requests related to grants for the COVID-19 research.

"He is charged with conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting. Morens served as a senior advisor in NIAID’s Office of the Director from 2006 through 2022," the department highlighted.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche highlighted that the allegations represent "a serious breach of trust at a time when the American people needed it most: during the height of a pandemic."

"As alleged in the indictment, Dr. Morens and his co-conspirators deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID-19. Government officials have a solemn duty to provide honest, well-grounded facts and advice in service of the public interest — not to advance their own personal or ideological agendas," Blanche stressed.

"He also received bribes for it" Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel indicated that circumventing record-keeping protocols with the intent to avoid transparency "is something the FBI will not tolerate":



"Not only did Morens allegedly engage in the illegal obfuscation of his communications, but he received kickbacks for doing so. If you have engaged in activity conspiring against the United States, we will not stop until you face justice."



The Justice Department noted that as a senior advisor, Morens drafted recommendations and solutions for issues affecting the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and drafted and edited manuscripts.



Morens, according to officials, also provided guidance and expertise to senior staff on epidemiological studies and issues related to infectious disease planning and management.



In addition, the doctor collected information from grantees and other members of the scientific community to establish data on the nature of covid.



"This enabled Morens to understand NIH and NIAID’s historical activities in coronavirus research, assist in formulating policy and procedures, and brief Senior NIAID Official 1 so he could then relay information to the President of the United States, Congress, and the public," the department highlighted.



The penalties he faces

If convicted, Morens faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for conspiracy against the United States, a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count of destruction, alteration or falsification of documents in federal investigations, and a maximum sentence of three years in prison for each count of concealment, removal or mutilation of documents.