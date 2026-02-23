Thunder attack from long range, halt Cavs' streak of seven straight wins

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de febrero, 2026

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit 21 three-pointers in a 121-113 victory over Cleveland on Sunday that halted the Cavaliers' streak of seven straight wins in the NBA.

Isaiah Joe scored 22 points and Cason Wallace added 20 points and 10 assists for the undermanned Thunder, who improved their Western Conference-leading record to 44-14 despite the absence of injured starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, as well as Ajay Mitchell and Alex Caruso.

The teams traded the lead in the third, but Oklahoma City took the lead in the fourth and never relinquished it.

Seven Thunder players scored in double figures, with center Chet Holmgren contributing a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Harden and Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points apiece for Cleveland.

In San Francisco, Golden State's Brandin Podziemski scored 15 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets 128-117.

Podziemski added 15 rebounds and nine assists, helping the Warriors withstand Denver star Nikola Jokic's 19th triple-double of the season.

Jokic scored 35 points with 20 rebounds and 12 assists and Jamal Murray added 21 for the Nuggets, who were coming off a 54-point win over Portland but never led in the first half.

They prevailed after halftime against a Golden State team that was missing not only Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, who were injured, but also Kristaps Porzingis and Draymond Green, who were injured and ruled out at the end with lower back problems.

Denver had a five-point lead midway through the final quarter, but the Warriors, with Podziemski leading the way, went on a 17-8 run.

Celtics outlast Lakers

Boston star Jaylen Brown's 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists propelled the Celtics to a 111-89 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles.

The final game of the historic rivalry turned into a beatdown, with the Lakers pulling their starters after Payton Pritchard came up with a step-back three-pointer to extend the Celtics' lead to 22 points with 3:24 remaining.

Pritchard scored 30 points coming off the bench, hitting six of the Celtics' 14 3-pointers, and Boston, second in the Eastern Conference, earned its ninth win in 11 games.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points and LeBron James added 20 for the Lakers, who had their second-lowest point total of the season.

Even in defeat, superstar James reached another NBA milestone. The league's leading scorer, playing in his 1,600th regular-season game, surpassed 43,000 career points.