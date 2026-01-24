Trump endorses re-electing Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House for the midterm elections

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump expressed his support Friday for the re-election of House Speaker and Louisiana Republican Congressman Mike Johnson in the upcoming midterm elections. Through a publication in his Truth Social account, Trump pointed out that Johnson is a great and courageous person who has efficiently fulfilled his role in Congress. "Congressman Mike Johnson is a Great Man, an outstanding Representative for the wonderful people of Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, and a strong and fearless Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. He is able to get things done when nobody else can!" the Republican leader wrote on his social network.

Similarly, Trump highlighted Johnson's insistence on fighting for the U.S. economy and standing up for the nation's farmers, as well as law and order. "As Speaker, Mike is working tirelessly to deliver and codify our very successful America First and Make America Great Again Agenda. He is fighting hard to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Champion our Great Farmers and American Agriculture, Promote MADE IN THE U. S. A. , Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our Brave Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Mike Johnson is a true friend, fighter, and WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE IS A GREAT PATRIOT WHO WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump stressed.