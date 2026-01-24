Trump publicly endorses Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna for the midterm elections

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his support for Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna's candidacy in the upcoming midterm elections for the House of Representatives, in which she represents Florida's 13th Congressional District under the Republican Party. Through a publication in his Truth Social account, the Republican leader pointed out that Luna is one of the most significant figures of the MAGA movement and explained that said congresswoman has been able to embody several of the party's most important values, including border security, economic growth and support for the Army, among others.

"Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is an America First Patriot and Tremendous Champion for the wonderful people of Florida's 13th Congressional District! A true MAGA Warrior, Anna is working tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our incredible Military/Veterans, Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. Anna Paulina Luna is a very good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" Trump wrote.