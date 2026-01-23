US imposes sanctions on Iran's 'ghost fleet' amid crackdown on protests
The U.S. announced new sanctions on Friday against the so-called 'ghost fleet' of Iran, a network of ships that Washington says facilitates the covert export of Iranian oil and generates revenue used to fund domestic repression and activities deemed destabilizing in the region.
The Treasury Department reported that the measures affect nine vessels, as well as their owners and management companies, accused of transporting oil and Iranian petroleum products worth hundreds of millions of dollars to international markets.
According to U.S. authorities, the profits from these exports are diverted to finance regional armed groups, weapons programs and the Iranian security services, responsible for repression against demonstrators.
More than 5,000 dead according to NGOs
The sanctions are announced against a backdrop of mounting international pressure following protests that erupted in Iran in late December. A U.S.-based human rights group recently claimed to have confirmed more than 5,000 deaths during the crackdown, mostly protesters shot by security forces.
Human rights organizations also warned that their work has been severely hampered by an internet blackout imposed by the Iranian authorities for the past two weeks, making it difficult to verify the real number of victims.
According to the Treasury, some of the sanctioned companies are based in the United Arab Emirates, India and Oman, countries from which logistical and commercial operations related to crude oil shipments would have been managed.
"Today's sanctions target a crucial component of how Iran generates the funds it uses to repress its own people," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an official statement.