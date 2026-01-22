Trump administration appoints Laura Dogu as head of its diplomatic mission in Venezuela

Published by Víctor Mendoza 22 de enero, 2026

The Trump administration named a new head for the U.S. embassy in Venezuela. The news, confirmed by a diplomatic source to AFP, comes just under three weeks after the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

The U.S. embassy's website lists Laura F. Dogu, former ambassador to Nicaragua and Honduras, as the new chargé d'affaires in Venezuela.

"She has also served as Minister Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. Ambassador Dogu is a career U.S. Foreign Service officer with the rank of Career Minister," the embassy explained on its official page.

Caracas and Washington severed diplomatic relations after Maduro's widely questioned claim to being reelected in 2019, and since then the U.S. embassy has been virtually deserted, save for a few local employees.

However, John McNamara served as U.S. chargé d'affaires for Venezuela, based in neighboring Colombia, since last year.

A chargé d'affaires heads a diplomatic mission in the absence of a titular ambassador.