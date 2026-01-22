Voz media US Voz.us
Trump administration appoints Laura Dogu as head of its diplomatic mission in Venezuela

"She has served as Minister Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. Ambassador Dogu is a career U.S. Foreign Service officer with the rank of Career Minister," explained the U.S. embassy in the South American country.

Laura DoguAFP.

The Trump administration named a new head for the U.S. embassy in Venezuela. The news, confirmed by a diplomatic source to AFP, comes just under three weeks after the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

The U.S. embassy's website lists Laura F. Dogu, former ambassador to Nicaragua and Honduras, as the new chargé d'affaires in Venezuela.

"She has also served as Minister Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. Ambassador Dogu is a career U.S. Foreign Service officer with the rank of Career Minister," the embassy explained on its official page.

Caracas and Washington severed diplomatic relations after Maduro's widely questioned claim to being reelected in 2019, and since then the U.S. embassy has been virtually deserted, save for a few local employees.

However, John McNamara served as U.S. chargé d'affaires for Venezuela, based in neighboring Colombia, since last year.

A chargé d'affaires heads a diplomatic mission in the absence of a titular ambassador.

McNamara visits Caracas

McNamara traveled with other U.S. diplomats to Caracas days after Maduro's capture to "conduct an initial assessment for a possible gradual resumption of operations" at the embassy.

