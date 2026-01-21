Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein accomplice, to testify before Congress on Feb. 9

Published by Víctor Mendoza 21 de enero, 2026

Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, will testify Feb. 9 before a congressional committee investigating the case. The announcement was made Wednesday by the chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, will exercise her right to remain silent, added Republican Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, citing her lawyers.

The information came as a House committee plans to vote Wednesday on whether to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against Bill and Hillary Clinton for their refusal to testify in the investigation into the sex offender.

The House Oversight Committee is considering two resolutions accusing the Democratic former president and former secretary of state of disobeying subpoenas a week ago to appear in person before investigators.

If approved, the measures would go to the full House of Representatives, which also has a Republican majority, which would decide whether to formally cite the Clintons for contempt and refer them to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution.

Lawmakers are examining how authorities handled previous investigations into Epstein, whose 2019 death in prison while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges was ruled a suicide.