Clintons decline to testify in congressional Epstein probe, Comer to pursue contempt charges

Published by Just The News | Natalia Mittelstadt 13 de enero, 2026

After the Clintons on Tuesday refused to testify in the House Oversight Committee's probe into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, committee Chairman James Comer said he would pursue contempt charges.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a letter posted on X that they do not plan to appear for their scheduled depositions this week.

“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences,” the Clintons wrote in an 8-page letter. “For us, now is that time.”

The Clintons’ lawyers also sent Comer a letter confirming they are challenging the legality of the subpoenas, Fox News reported.

"[T]he Subpoenas issued to President and Secretary Clinton are invalid and legally unenforceable. Mindful of these defects, we trust you will engage in good faith to de-escalate this dispute," reads the letter.

Comer said Tuesday morning, "We will move next week in the House Oversight Committee … to hold Bill Clinton in contempt of Congress."

© Just The News