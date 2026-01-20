With Trump's endorsement, Julia Letlow launched her Senate bid in Louisiana against Bill Cassidy

Published by Joaquín Núñez 20 de enero, 2026

Julia Letlow announced her candidacy for Senate in Louisiana. Already with the endorsement of President Donald Trump, she would challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who said he expects to win in the May 16 primary. The 44-year-old congresswoman presents herself as a reliable conservative vote, capable of best representing Louisiana values in Washington, D.C.

Letlow was the wife of Luke Letlow, who won a House seat in 2020 but died before taking office. She then ran in the 2021 special election and won the seat that would have belonged to her husband. She won handily and has since become a major Trump ally in the lower House.

Due to ongoing tensions with Cassidy, Trump endorsed the congresswoman on Sunday, January 18. Days later, that push pushed her to formally enter the race.

"My parents taught me well. They taught me that when the Lord opens a door, you don’t walk through it — you run. It’s an honor to share with you today that I’m officially announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate," Letlow said at an annual business event with other state leaders in Baton Rouge.

The formal announcement came a few hours later on her X account, where she posted a pitch video in which she highlighted Trump's leadership and indirectly criticized Cassidy: "I'm grateful for the courageous leadership of our President. I've witnessed firsthand how President Trump is taking on the swamp and delivering for the American people. Our President is keeping his promises."

"A state as conservative as ours, we shouldn't have to wonder how our Senator will vote when the pressure's on. Louisiana deserves conservative champions, leaders who will not flinch. This Senate seat belongs to you, the people of Louisiana, and I will never forget that," she added.

For his part, Senator Cassidy was initially elected in 2014 and then re-elected in 2020. He is one of the few physicians in the Senate and currently chairs the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. However, his relationship with the president has not been the best. Despite backing much of his agenda between 2017 and 2021, he was one of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in the second attempt at impeachment. In addition, Cassidy repeatedly attacked Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election, questioning his leadership.

In an X post, he referenced Letlow's candidacy and stressed that he hopes Louisiana voters will give him another term.

"Congresswoman Letlow called me this morning to say she was running. She said she respected me and that I had done a good job. I will continue to do a good job when I win re-election. I am a conservative who wakes up every morning thinking about how to make Louisiana and the United States a better place to live," he wrote.

In addition to Cassidy, Letlow will face John Fleming, a former congressman and current Louisiana treasurer.