Republican Norman Crow wins Alabama House special election

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de enero, 2026

Republican Norman Crow emerged Tuesday as the winner of the special election for Alabama House District 63 after beating Democrat Judith Taylor by winning 64% of the vote to her opponent's 35.5%. Crow, who is currently a Tuscaloosa city councilwoman, won against Taylor, a retired college professor and chairwoman of the Tuscaloosa County Democratic Executive Committee, in a race for a statewide seat that spans several important areas.

While that county has at times endorsed Democratic candidates, in recent years it has shown a clear lean toward the Republican Party. In fact, in 2017 it voted for then-Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, but later swung toward Republicans by backing Tommy Tuberville by 10 points in 2020 and Katie Britt by 26 points two years later. Already in the 2024 election, President Donald Trump won there by a 20-point margin.

"I'm excited about the challenge and looking forward to getting started tomorrow morning. It's going to be a dizzying first day. Eeducation is important to everyone in this region, so I'm really going to put the focus on that, trying to help students meet the challenges of the jobs of the future," said Crow, who added that, in addition to traditional four-year universities like the University of Alabama and Stillman College, the two-year community college system will always play a crucial role in workforce development.

Democrats win a special election in Connecticut

Democrats also scored a victory in a special election for the Connecticut House of Representatives afterDemocratic candidate Larry Pemberton defeated Republican Brandon Sabbag in state House District 139. Pemberton, who serves as treasurer of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation, prevailed over his rival in a race spanning the Montville, Ledyard and Norwich areas.

According to various media reports, Pemberton is an unaffiliated voter who secured the Democratic nomination for this special election. The vacancy followed the death of former Democratic state Rep. Kevin Ryan last November from cancer after representing the district for more than three decades.