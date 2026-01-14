Democrats maintain slim majority in Virginia General Assembly after winning two special elections
. The contests came after governor-elect and Democratic figurehead Abigail Spanberger decided to bring several incumbent lawmakers into her incoming administration ahead of her inauguration next week.
In state House of Delegates District 11, which covers parts of Fairfax County, voters elected Gretchen Bulova to replace her husband and outgoing Democratic delegate, David Bulova, who will leave the Legislatureto take over as the state's secretary of Natural and Historic Resources. For its part, the 23rd House of Delegates district also remained in Democratic hands following the victory of Margaret Angela Franklin, who is a Prince William County supervisor. With her win, Franklin replaces Democratic delegate Candi Mundon King, who is scheduled to take over as secretary of the Commonwealth.
While Democrats were heavily favored in both races, being districts that former Vice President Kamala Harris won by more than 30 points in 2024, the victories are strategically important as the party seeks to preserve its razor-thin 49-48 majority in the House of Delegates. Control is nearly as tight in the state Senate, where Democrats hold a 21-19 advantage, as lawmakers prepare to tackle key issues, including constitutional amendments on abortion access or mid-decade redistricting.
Upcoming elections
In addition to these wins, Democrats are looking forward to the upcoming Jan. 20 special election to replace Delegate Mark Sickles, who is stepping down to become Spanberger's finance secretary, on that date. Similarly, state Sen. Adam Ebbin will resign his seat in the Virginia Senate to join the new administration as a senior advisor to the state's Cannabis Control Authority, which will result in another special election to be held on Feb. 10.