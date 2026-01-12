Administration revokes more than 100,000 visas in less than a year

Published by Santiago Ospital 12 de enero, 2026

The State Department revoked more than 100,000 visas during Donald Trump's second term, and counting, "We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe," the department promised in a statement.

"That includes revoked visas from thousands of foreign nationals charged or convicted with crimes, including assault, theft, and driving under the influence," assured Tommy Pigott, a spokesman for the department. "The Trump administration has no higher priority than protecting American citizens and upholding American sovereignty," he added in remarks picked up by AFP.

The total number of visas rescinded since Jan. 20 represents an increase of more than 150% over the previous period, when Joe Biden still occupied the Oval Office. At that time, the department revoked 40,000 visas.

Visas revoked for students and specialized workers

The portfolio commanded by Marco Rubio claims that most of the cancellations were for tourists and business travelers who exceeded their overstay limit. The other top three causes were driving under the influence, assaults and robberies.

However, of the total 100,000 visas revoked, about 8,000 were student visas. Although the department did not detail the most frequent reasons for cancellation or on a case-by-case basis, since Trump's inauguration it has been advancing that it would remove the "privilege of studying in the country" from foreigners for different reasons. For example, if they participated in pro-Palestinian protests or if they celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk. The authorities did detail that in all cases, those affected had had "encounters with U.S. law enforcement for criminal activity."

The latter also applies, they said, to 2,500 specialized visas that were revoked. Those permits are granted to individuals based on their skills, profession or specific situation. Within this group are that of specialized workers (H-1B), for which the government announced a new fee of $100,000 per year. At the end of the year, Trump defended those with H-1Bs assuring that it was necessary to supply talent that is lacking in the country. Words that earned him criticism from the MAGA movement.