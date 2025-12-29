The rise in violent crime in several Democratic cities contrasts with the nationwide plunge since Trump's arrival

Published by Israel Duro 29 de diciembre, 2025

Two approaches to criminal justice have yielded two distinct outcomes. While the national violent crime rate has fallen since Donald Trump's arrival at the White House, several major Democratic-led cities have seen their rates rise through 2025.

That's according to a report from the Major Cities Chiefs Association, which collects data between January and September of this year and in which contrast the results on a national scale with respect to those of several large cities with Democratic leaders.

According to the study, there were almost 1,000 fewer homicides (4,143 versus 5,126 in 2024), and a drop of 1,300 rapes (20,407 versus 21,728) compared to the previous year. The largest declines, however, were in robberies (66,501 versus 81,860) and assaults with aggravated assault (194,804 versus 216,466).

Democrats, 'leaders' in crime increase

By contrast, Democratic cities such as Omaha (Nebraska), Atlanta (Georgia), Columbus (Ohio), Tampa (Florida), Denver (Colorado), Boston (Massachusetts), Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), or Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) saw violent crime on their streets increase. Also in Wichita (with libertarian Lily Wu at the forefront) or the counties of Suffolk (New York) and Los Angeles (California).

The worst stop in the picture is Omaha, where crimes rose in all four records. Thus, there were 16 homicides compared to 14 in 2024; 193 rapes compared to 162; 163 robberies compared to 161; and 967 aggravated assaults compared to 953 the previous year.

By increase in number of homicides, the leaders in the increase in crime were Wichita (28-19) and Suffolk County (21-12), with 9. The city with the most murders was Washington DC, with 109, a figure that is, however, 10 fewer than in 2024.