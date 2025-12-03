Trump pardons Texas Dem Rep Cuellar over bribery, money laundering charges

Published by Just The News 3 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife, who were indicted last year for allegedly accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes and laundering the funds.

"For years, the Biden Administration weaponized the Justice System against their Political Opponents, and anyone who disagreed with them," Trump posted on Truth Social. "One of the clearest examples of this was when Crooked Joe used the FBI and DOJ to 'take out' a member of his own Party after Highly Respected Congressman Henry Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders, and the Biden Border 'Catastrophe.'

"Sleepy Joe went after the Congressman, and even the Congressman’s wonderful wife, Imelda, simply for speaking the TRUTH. It is unAmerican and, as I previously stated, the Radical Left Democrats are a complete and total threat to Democracy! They will attack, rob, lie, cheat, destroy, and decimate anyone who dares to oppose their Far Left Agenda, an Agenda that, if left unchecked, will obliterate our magnificent Country. Because of these facts, and others, I am hereby announcing my full and unconditional PARDON of beloved Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Imelda. Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!"

