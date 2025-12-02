'Media offender of the week': Section on White House website to denounce 'fake news media'

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de diciembre, 2025

The White House introduced a new section of its official website in which it publicly criticizes and catalogs media outlets and journalists that it believes have distorted news stories that have occurred during the week.

At the top of the page, the text reads: "Misleading. Biased. Exposed." The section singles out the Boston Globe, CBS News and The Independent as "MEDIA OFFENDER OF THE WEEK." The White House accuses them of inaccurately portraying Trump's statements about six Democratic lawmakers who released a video in which they encouraged military members not to obey illegal orders.

"Media Misrepresents and Exaggerates President Trump’s Calls for Democrat Accountability," the White House explains on the website, which further points out where - in its view - the misrepresentation occurred.

Similarly, the page publishes links that refute the media's assertion. In this sense, the section shows the media that it labels as "Repeat Offenders." As Repeat Offenders, media outlets such as The Washington Post, The New York Times, MSNBC and CNN stand out.

"These outlets don’t just get it wrong – they do it over and over again," the website says.