"We’re going to redistrict": DeSantis confirms he will convene special legislative session on new electoral maps in Florida

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de diciembre, 2025

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday his intention to convene a special legislative session on congressional reapportionment in 2026. "YYeah, yeah, so we’re going to redistrict. The issue is that there is a Supreme Court decision that we are waiting on - the argument in October about Section 2 of the VRA [Voting Rights Act] that impacts Florida’s maps, so we’re going to do it next Spring. I am going to talk to Sen. Albritton about when it makes sense to do it, but that will be done. I think we are going to be required to do it because of this court decision," the Republican leader said during an interview with the Floridian Press.

After being asked by editor Javier Manjarres if he would try to materialize the reapportionment through a special session, DeSantis answered in the affirmative. Likewise, when asked if he would convene the special session between March and May of next year, the Republican leader explained that he would "work with them to see how we do it", adding that he believes that "yes, that is the case."

First meeting of the congressional redistricting committee

This Thursday, the Florida House will hold its first meeting of the congressional redistricting committee, in what represents the first step toward the state joining a partisan mid-decade redistricting effort occurring across the country. In November, Florida Republican Party Chairman Evan Power commented that redistricting is already underway in some states governed by Democrats. Likewise, the conservative leader accused maps in other blue states of being rigged - or specifically designed - to favor one party over the other.

"It will end up in two very partisan designs in red states and blue states, I would imagine. But that's what they're trying to do in California. That's what they've done in Massachusetts, that's what they've done in New York, that's what they've done in Illinois," Power explained of efforts in Florida.