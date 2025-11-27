Justice upheld that North Carolina will be able to use its new Republican-leaning electoral map in 2026

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de noviembre, 2025

The new electoral map for North Carolina got the green light from the Judiciary. A panel of three federal judges allowed the local Legislature to use the redrawn map that adds one more Republican-leaning seat in the House of Representatives, heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

Under the laws of the Tar Heel State, it is not necessary for the Democratic governor, Josh Stein, to sign the new map. Approval by both North Carolina chambers is sufficient, which was consummated in late October. It will therefore be used in next year's elections.

The map will transform the current split of 10 Republican and 4 Democratic seats into an 11-3 split, eliminating Democratic Congressman Don Davis's seat in the 1st Congressional District. This district has been represented by black congressmen continuously for more than 30 years.

As Democrat-run states like California do everything in their power to undermine President Trump's administration and agenda, North Carolina Republicans went to work to protect the America First Agenda. North Carolinians voted to send President Trump to the White House in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and this new map reflects that support," celebrated Phil Berger, North Carolina's Senate majority leader, in a statement.

Other Republican states that redrew their electoral maps are Texas, Ohio and Missouri, pending what happens with Indiana and Utah.

Due to the slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives, Democrats need to win just three seats to regain the majority and potentially obstruct President Donald Trump's agenda. Against this backdrop, the White House has been working with state lawmakers to push a redistricting effort that would allow Republicans to increase their chances of keeping the majority in the lower chamber.