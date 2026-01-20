Michigan: I-196 reopens after shocking 100-vehicle crash caused by heavy snowfall

Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de enero, 2026

Authorities in Ottawa County have cleared the area on the westbound I-196 freeway near Hudsonville, following a massive crash involving about100 vehicles on a snowy road north of Michigan.

Several trucks and other vehicles collided Monday morning, sending numerous cars "skidding" off the road in a chain of loss-of-control crashes.

NBC affiliate station WOOD-TV, reported that the interstate was closed for approximately eight hours, but had reopened by 6 pm (local time). Between nine and 12 people were reported injured in the multi-vehicle crash and were taken to area hospitals, authorities said.

According to AFP, the incident involved between 30 and 40 vans, which ended up clogging the normally busy interstate highway. The highway remained closed for several hours following the incident.

"Travel in the area is not recommended"

Authorities on Monday asked drivers to slow down due to "dangerous" conditions as a winter storm continues to leave heavy snowfall in the area. Temperatures are expected to drop to -22 degrees Celsius (-7.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The National Weather Service (NWS) said "snowfall and blizzards" are expected, and the storm could leave accumulations of up to 35.5 centimeters of snow in parts of southwestern and west-central Michigan.

"Travel in the area is not recommended," the agency warned in a statement issued Monday.