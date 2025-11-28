The FBI warned about the increase in arrests for 'nihilistic violent extremism' and its relation to the exploitation of minors

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de noviembre, 2025

Authorities recorded a troubling increase in arrests for "Nihilistic Violent Extremism" (NVE) during the last fiscal year. This was shared by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) exclusively with The Daily Wire, specifying that a good portion of the arrests are related to the organization known as "764," an online network that preys on young children.

As for the concept of "nihilistic violent extremism," the Department of Justice (DOJ) detailed that these are individuals who "engage in criminal conduct in furtherance of political, social, or religious goals that derive from the hatred of society and a desire to bring about its collapse by encouraging social instability."

In this context, an FBI spokesman stated that NVE arrests increased by 490% in FY2025, although not all are related to the "764" group.

"This FBI is fully engaged in dismantling NVE networks and violent groups like 764 – who prey on young children using online platforms like gaming systems or social media," FBI Director Kash Patel stated in dialogue with the Wire.

"As we speak, we have over 300 cases nationwide related to 764 alone, with more to come, and have surged NVE-related arrests almost 5-fold from the year prior. We won't stop until we get the job done," he added.

One of the NVE-related cases recently occurred in Jacksonville, Florida, where the FBI apprehended an individual attempting to coerce minors to engage in online sex acts. Another case occurred in April, when two leaders of the "764" network were arrested: Leonidas Varagiannis and Prasan Nepal.

"The scourge of 764 networks targeting children online is a deeply important issue in our country that not enough people are aware of. We are asking all parents to please be on guard – check in with your kids, report suspicious activity to law enforcement, and consider your options on monitoring your children's internet usage to limit what these networks can reach. In the meantime, your FBI will be working day and night to crush this violent movement and bring them to justice," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino added.