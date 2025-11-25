Portland man charged with threatening to kill law enforcement officers, sexually assault their wives

Published by Misty Severi 25 de noviembre, 2025

The Justice Department said Monday that a protester in Portland has been charged with threatening to kill law enforcement officers while at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building and of threatening to sexually assault their wives.

The protester has been identified as 45-year-old John Paul Cupp, who allegedly made the initial threats last month while the officers were approaching a crowd in south Portland, where protests against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown have been going on for months.

Cupp then allegedly continued making violent threats against the officers, their wives and their children online in November. He has been charged with making threats against a federal law enforcement officer, according to a DOJ press release.

"Threats of violence against the brave members of law enforcement and their families will not be tolerated," U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott E. Bradford said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains committed to holding those accountable who threaten and intimidate those who protect our communities, and we will continue to prosecute criminal threats of violence to the fullest extent of the law."

Cupp was also described as a "prolific producer of online content," who "regularly posts aggressive rhetoric, calls for war against the United States, antisemitic threats, and threats of violence."

"If you threaten to kill law enforcement officers or harm their families, you will face the full weight of the federal government," FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News. "This FBI will use every investigative tool we have to identify violent extremists and remove them from our communities."

