Ruben Gallego criticizes Democratic stance on gender ideology in leaked messages: 'Dem Men Look Like Women'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 26 de noviembre, 2025

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) has been embroiled in controversy due to the leak of some text messages in which he criticizes the Democratic stance on gender ideology.

Texts obtained by conservative media outlet Human Events reveal that Gallego allegedly responded to another person, who wrote: "Been watching all the insanity up there I think it’s time that somebody with a cool head and a solid plan could rise to the top of your party."

"Oh man have you met my party?” the senator allegedly replied. “I have been yelling at them this whole time."

Gallego's interlocutor then claimed that the senator could be the "one who rebuilds and leads" the Democratic Party, before sharing a meme with the message, "If erectile dysfunction had a face" featuring Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-Connecticut).

"This is how the world views many of them," the anonymous source wrote. Gallego reportedly responded, "They aren’t wrong!"

"We used to be the party of se[x] drugs and rock and roll"

After the senator's interlocutor suggested becoming his "Republican consultant," Gallego allegedly sent a series of text messages criticizing his party for what he described as an elitist culture and confusion around gender.

"We look like the not fun party," he was seen saying in screenshots shared by Jack Posobiec. "Always telling and correcting people."

"Not allowing no men to men" or "women to be hot," the senator would have continued. "We used to be the party of se[x] drugs and rock and roll."

Later, Gallego allegedly wrote: "Dem women look like Dem men and Dem men look like women."