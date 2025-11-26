Murkowski crosses party lines and questions attempted military trial of Democratic Sen. Kelly
The Alaska senator defied Donald Trump and came out in favor of her colleague, arguing that the investigation against him is "reckless and totally wrong."
Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) defended Mark Kelly (D-AZ) against the Trump administration's threat to launch a military trial against him. The Alaska senator crossed party lines to come out in favor of her Democratic colleague, arguing that the investigation against her is "wrong and totally misguided."
The War Department has already announced an ongoing investigation against the Democratic senator following his appearance in a recent video urging military members not to follow orders related to current operations against suspected drug trafficking ships in the Caribbean, which they described as "illegal."
"This matter will be handled in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality. Further official comments will be limited to preserve the integrity of the proceedings," the agency led by Pete Hegseth said in a statement.
Politics
With Kelly were Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colorado), Chris Deluzio (D-Pennsylvania), Maggie Goodlander (D-New Hampshire) and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pennsylvania). All of them are current legislators and veterans of the armed forces or the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
It was in this context that Murkowski appeared, who became the first Republican senator to publicly back Kelly.
"Senator Kelly valiantly served our country as an aviator in the U.S. Navy before later completing four space shuttle missions as a NASA astronaut. To accuse him and other lawmakers of treason and sedition for rightfully pointing out that servicemembers can refuse illegal orders is reckless and flat-out wrong," Murkowski said on his X account.
"The Department of Defense and FBI surely have more important priorities than this frivolous investigation," he added.
Senator Kelly valiantly served our country as an aviator in the U.S. Navy before later completing four space shuttle missions as a NASA astronaut. To accuse him and other lawmakers of treason and sedition for rightfully pointing out that servicemembers can refuse illegal orders…— Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) November 25, 2025
What did Trump say about Kelly's video?
"It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” he wrote on Truth Social last week. “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET."