Murkowski crosses party lines and questions attempted military trial of Democratic Sen. Kelly

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de noviembre, 2025

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) defended Mark Kelly (D-AZ) against the Trump administration's threat to launch a military trial against him. The Alaska senator crossed party lines to come out in favor of her Democratic colleague, arguing that the investigation against her is "wrong and totally misguided."

The War Department has already announced an ongoing investigation against the Democratic senator following his appearance in a recent video urging military members not to follow orders related to current operations against suspected drug trafficking ships in the Caribbean, which they described as "illegal."

"This matter will be handled in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality. Further official comments will be limited to preserve the integrity of the proceedings," the agency led by Pete Hegseth said in a statement.

With Kelly were Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colorado), Chris Deluzio (D-Pennsylvania), Maggie Goodlander (D-New Hampshire) and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pennsylvania). All of them are current legislators and veterans of the armed forces or the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

It was in this context that Murkowski appeared, who became the first Republican senator to publicly back Kelly.

"Senator Kelly valiantly served our country as an aviator in the U.S. Navy before later completing four space shuttle missions as a NASA astronaut. To accuse him and other lawmakers of treason and sedition for rightfully pointing out that servicemembers can refuse illegal orders is reckless and flat-out wrong," Murkowski said on his X account.

"The Department of Defense and FBI surely have more important priorities than this frivolous investigation," he added.