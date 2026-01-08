Trump orders US to withdraw from 66 international organizations contrary to national interests

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Wednesday directing U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations that no longer serve national interests. The announcement was made by the White House.

The order involves 31 United Nations organizations and 35 non-UN entities, it said in a statement on X. Among them mention, for example, the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact, the Commission for Environmental Cooperation, the Global Fund for Community Engagement and Resilience and the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a presidential memorandum ordering the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organizations that no longer serve American interests,” the White House wrote on social media.

The White House detailed that these withdrawals will end funding and U.S. taxpayer involvement in entities that promote globalist agendas over American priorities, or that address important issues inefficiently or ineffectively.

"American taxpayers have spent billions on these organizations with little return, while they often criticize U.S. policies, advance agendas contrary to our values, or waste taxpayer dollars by purporting to address important issues but not achieving any real results," the statement highlighted.