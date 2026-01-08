After months of clashes and threats, Petro calls Trump to lower tensions and agrees to meet at the White House

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de enero, 2026

Donald Trump will soon meet with Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro. Despite having a tense relationship with the Colombian leader, the Republican announced that he will receive him at the White House after a phone call in which they brought positions closer and lowered tensions.

The call came days after the United States captured Nicolás Maduro, now ex-dictator of Venezuela. During Trump's press conference afterward, NewsNation's Libbey Dean asked him whether the U.S. would launch a military operation against the South American country. "Sounds good to me," the president replied.

In this context, Trump confirmed on Truth Social a communication with Petro, which improved the relationship between the two: "It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had. I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future," the president wrote.

"Arrangements are being made between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Foreign Minister of Colombia. The meeting will take place in the White House in Washington, D.C.," he added.