17 House Republicans broke with leadership and voted with Democrats to extend Obamacare subsidies

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de enero, 2026

The House of Representatives approved extending expired subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Seventeen Republicans broke ranks with leadership and voted with Democrats. The vote ended with 230 in favor and 196 against, so the bill now heads to the Senate, where a similar proposal was already defeated in December.

The vote again highlighted the GOP's slim majority in the House, which currently stands at two votes with full attendance. There are currently four vacancies to be filled in special elections. Tim Burchett, a Republican congressman from Tennessee, recently stated that the GOP is "one flu season away from losing the majority."

"The House just decisively passed legislation that restores the Affordable Care Act tax credits. Over the objection of Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson. If you don’t know, now you know," Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic minority leader, said after the vote.

Mike Lawler (R-NY), one of the moderate Republicans who voted for the bill, made the following disclaimer after the vote: "Healthcare affordability is not a political issue; it is a governing responsibility. My signature on the discharge for this bill, and my affirmative vote today, is not an endorsement of a clean 3-year extension, but rather a commitment to a bipartisan solution."

"I look forward to working with and voting on a Senate-amended bipartisan compromise in the weeks ahead. My focus is always ensuring Hudson Valley families aren’t caught in the gridlock, and that doesn’t change today," he added.

Despite initially being approved under President Barack Obama's flagship legislation, these subsidies were extended under the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, both of which were funded by Joe Biden. Obamacare subsidies reach an estimated 22 million Americans.

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the three-year extension of Obamacare subsidies would cost approximately $80 billion.