17 House Republicans broke with leadership and voted with Democrats to extend Obamacare subsidies
Now the bill heads to the Senate, where a similar proposal was already defeated in December. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the extension would cost approximately $80 billion.
The vote again highlighted the GOP's slim majority in the House, which currently stands at two votes with full attendance. There are currently four vacancies to be filled in special elections. Tim Burchett, a Republican congressman from Tennessee, recently stated that the GOP is "one flu season away from losing the majority."
The vote again highlighted the GOP's slim majority in the House, which currently stands at two votes with full attendance. There are currently four vacancies to be filled in special elections. Tim Burchett, a Republican congressman from Tennessee, recently stated that the GOP is "one flu season away from losing the majority."
"The House just decisively passed legislation that restores the Affordable Care Act tax credits. Over the objection of Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson. If you don’t know, now you know," Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic minority leader, said after the vote.
Mike Lawler (R-NY), one of the moderate Republicans who voted for the bill, made the following disclaimer after the vote: "Healthcare affordability is not a political issue; it is a governing responsibility. My signature on the discharge for this bill, and my affirmative vote today, is not an endorsement of a clean 3-year extension, but rather a commitment to a bipartisan solution."
"I look forward to working with and voting on a Senate-amended bipartisan compromise in the weeks ahead. My focus is always ensuring Hudson Valley families aren’t caught in the gridlock, and that doesn’t change today," he added.
Our healthcare system is broken and has been for years. Today I voted, in a bipartisan way, to advance enhanced ACA tax credits while we continue working toward a permanent fix that lowers costs for families across the Hudson Valley.— Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) January 8, 2026
I look forward to working with my colleagues… pic.twitter.com/y9UuSoVU9M
Despite initially being approved under President Barack Obama's flagship legislation, these subsidies were extended under the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, both of which were funded by Joe Biden. Obamacare subsidies reach an estimated 22 million Americans.
According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the three-year extension of Obamacare subsidies would cost approximately $80 billion.
The 17 Republicans who voted to extend Obamacare subsidies
- Rob Bresnahan (PA)
- Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)
- Tom Kean (NJ)
- Nick LaLota (NY)
- Mike Lawler (NY)
- Ryan Mackenzie (PA)
- Max Miller (OH)
- Maria Elvira Salazar (FL)
- David Valadao (CA)
- Mike Carey (OH)
- Monica De La Cruz (TX)
- Andrew Garbarino (NY)
- Jeff Hurd (CO)
- Zach Nunn (IA)
- Derrick Van Orden (WI)
- Robert Wittman (VA)
- David Joyce (OH)