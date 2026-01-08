Trump calls Senate vote to restrict his authority in Venezuela ‘stupidity’

Published by Diane Hernández 8 de enero, 2026

The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution requiring prior congressional authorization for President Donald Trump to take further military action in Venezuela, amid rising tensions following the recent special forces operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The initiative was approved by 52 votes in favor and 47 against, with the backing of the Democratic caucus and the support of five Republican senators, who branched away from the White House position, according to Politico. The measure is covered by the War Powers Act, which seeks to limit the executive's ability to involve the country in armed conflicts without legislative approval.

Uncertain future in the House and possible presidential veto

It is still unclear whether the resolution will make it through the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. If passed, President Trump has already hinted that he would veto the bill, which could trigger a new institutional clash between Congress and the White House.

The vote reflects internal divisions within the Republican Party over the scope of presidential power in foreign policy, especially in a context of sensitive military operations in Latin America.

Military pressure on Caracas

Since the beginning of his administration, Trump has intensified military and strategic pressure on the government of Caracas, mainly under the argument of fighting drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. In that framework, the War Department has executed attacks against suspected drug vessels, while the U.S. Navy has carried out the seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers.

Trump himself has publicly suggested that the United States could come to "control" Venezuela in the foreseeable future and has expressed his expectation that the country will adopt a government with a stance clearly favorable to Washington.

Trump's harsh reaction against Republican senators

Hours after the vote, the president reacted harshly on Truth Social, calling the decision by Republican senators who supported the resolution alongside Democrats "stupidity."

"Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the United States of America," Trump wrote.

The president went further to state that regardless of the legislative outcome, the War Powers Act is "unconstitutional," making it clear that he does not recognize the legitimacy of the resolution passed by the Senate.