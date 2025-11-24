JD Vance blasts Mitch McConnell for attack on latest Ukraine peace proposal: 'Ridiculous'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 24 de noviembre, 2025

JD Vance questioned Mitch McConnell for his recent criticism of the peace proposal from the Trump Administration to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. After the former Republican leader of the Senate criticized the "28-point" plan, the vice president responded on his social media and assured that the White House is working to "fix the mess in Ukraine that Mitch left us."

Among other things, the draft of the latest U.S. proposal to end the war includes a clear division of territories, security guarantees for Ukraine and a reconstruction plan led by the World Bank. In recent hours, Trump has assured that it is not the final peace proposal.

In this context, the historic senator from Kentucky criticized the proposal, arguing that it is too generous to Russia. "It is true that Biden's weakness has emboldened enemies like Putin. But those who think pressuring the victim and appeasing the aggressor will bring peace are kidding themselves. Which difficult concessions are we pressing Russia to make? How does limiting Ukraine’s defenses against future aggression increase the likelihood of enduring peace?" he wrote on his X account.

"The price and stability of peace matters, and our credibility is on the line. Allies and adversaries are watching: Will America hold firm against aggression or will we reward it?" added McConnell.

"This is a ridiculous attack on the president's team, which has worked tirelessly to clean up the mess in Ukraine that Mitch--always eager to write blank checks to Biden's foreign policy--left us. I wonder if the three candidates to replace McConnell in Kentucky share his views here," Vance responded.

The vice president referred to the Ukraine aid packages passed during the Biden Administration, which had the support of McConnell and other Republican senators. In turn, he mentioned the Republican primary in the Kentucky Senate races in 2026. With McConnell announcing his retirement, the names already in the running to succeed him are former state attorney general, Daniel Cameron; businessman and Republican donor, Nate Morris; and Congressman Andy Barr.

Vance was joined by the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., who also weighed in on his social media, "Mitch is just bitter and lashing out against my father because he's mad that Republican voters have rejected his globalist agenda on just about everything and want to put America First!"

While the relationship between McConnell and Trump was strong between 2017 and 2020, it broke down after Jan. 6, 2021. Since then, the two have exchanged a lot of criticism, which has intensified on Trump's part in recent months.