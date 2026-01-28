Soros-backed Philadelphia DA vows to ‘hunt’ down ICE agents

Published by Diane Hernández 28 de enero, 2026

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, backed financially by businessman George Soros, is at the center of controversy after assuring that he will “hunt” down Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents operating in the city. His remarks came during a rally in front of City Hall in support of a legislative package known as “ICE OUT,” aimed at drastically limiting the federal agency's actions.

During the event, Krasner called ICE agents "wannabe Nazis" and stated that, if necessary, his office would identify and prosecute those who, in his opinion, violate the law. As he explained, his position seeks to defend constitutional rights and stop what he considers abuses by federal immigration authorities.

The statements coincided with the presentation of several proposed bills pushed by Councilwomen Kendra Brooks and Rue Landau. The proposals include prohibiting ICE's use of municipal property, restricting cooperation between local and federal agencies, preventing data sharing and limiting agents' access to public facilities without warrants.

The district attorney’s remarks generated a wave of criticism from Republican state lawmakers and the White House. State Senator Jarrett Coleman warned that local governments cannot interfere with the enforcement of federal laws and warned of possible legal consequences. In the same vein, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson accused Democratic officials of fueling a climate of hostility against federal agents and claimed that attacks on ICE personnel have increased alarmingly.

The debate intensified following the public endorsement of Philadelphia County Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, who also launched strong criticism against ICE. Meanwhile, state Republican leaders reproached local authorities for prioritizing political confrontations instead of fighting violent crime in the city.

The legislative package “ICE OUT” will be formally presented to Philadelphia City Council in the coming days and must be approved before it goes to Mayor Cherelle Parker, amid a growing clash between local, state and federal authorities over immigration policy.