Agents involved in Minneapolis protester's death suspended

Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de enero, 2026

Federal immigration agents linked to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis were removed from their responsibilities, at a time of rising tensions between the Trump Administration and local authorities in Minnesota.

The two officials from the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Border Patrol (U.S. Border Patrol) who fired their weapons Saturday during a deadly standoff with Pretti have been placed on administrative leave, Fox News reported.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not specify when the two agents were suspended, but said in a statement that the action is "standard procedure" and should not be interpreted as suspected misconduct. As reported by Fox, the agents are no longer performing field work for the time being.

According to CBS, generally, the protocol is for federal agents who have been involved in a shooting to be placed on administrative leave during the course of an investigation.

Border czar takes the reins

A day after the shooting, then-Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino reported that the agents involved remained active, although they had been relocated out of Minneapolis.

"All agents that were involved in that scene are working, not in Minneapolis, but in other locations," Bovino said Sunday. "That's for their safety. There's this thing called doxxing, and the safety of our employees is very important to us. We're going to keep those employees safe."

That decision generated strong public reaction, including within the Republican Party itself. Bovino was subsequently replaced in Minnesota by Tom Homan, the White House official in charge of border affairs.

Sources told CBS News on Monday that Bovino was relieved of his command in Minneapolis and is expected to return to the El Centro sector in California, where he previously served as chief agent.