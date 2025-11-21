State Department labels sex-change operations on minors and DEI policies human rights violations

Published by Israel Duro 21 de noviembre, 2025

The AdministrationTrump has declared a, world war on "destructive ideologies"such as DEI policies and trans procedures on minors, which will be considered "human rights violations." He also warned governments that enact gag laws that violate the freedom of expression of their citizens.

"Enough is enough": U-turn on Biden's woke foreign policy agenda

In addition, State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott warned that the U.S. will track down all those governments that promote these initiatives in their countries. A radical turnaround from the policy of the Biden Administration, which encouraged and promoted the implementation of these agendas around the world with millions of dollars and threats.

"In recent years, new destructive ideologies have given safe harbor to human rights violations. The Trump administration will not allow these human rights violations, such as the mutilation of children, laws that infringe on free speech, and racially discriminatory employment practices, to go unchecked. We are saying enough is enough."

New instructions to U.S. officials abroad on "human rights violations"

Piggott said the State Department has issued new guidance to all US embassies and officials worldwide, outlining updated criteria for what will now be classified as “human rights violations” in foreign countries — especially those that receive US aid and all UN member states — under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and the Trade Act of 1974.

Thus, from now on, US government workers abroad will be required to report these acts as human rights violations in the countries where they perform their work:

Sex change procedures for minors. Not only irreversible trans surgeries ("child mutilations, according to Piggott and Trump himself), but also hormone replacement procedures.

Government-funded abortions or abortion medications, as well as the estimated total number of annual abortions and the number of abortion medications dispensed.

Detentions, administrative sanctions and "official investigations or warnings" for expressions or "hate speech." A serious warning to the EU and other states such as Canada where gag laws are increasingly prevalent.

The implementation of policies such as affirmative action or diversity, equity and inclusion that "give preferential treatment" to workers on the basis of race, gender or caste.

The facilitation of mass or illegal migration through a country's territory to other countries.

The attempts to coerce people to undergo euthanasia.

Violations of religious freedom, including anti-Semitic violence and harassment.