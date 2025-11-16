Fetterman returns home fully recovered after being hospitalized for cardiac episode
Far from being the first time that the Democratic senator has suffered a delicate health problem, the fact is that there have been several precedents that have raised concerns.
Democratic senator for Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, announced Saturday that he was fully recovered and back home with his family, after having to be hospitalized after suffering a heavy fall as a result of a serious cardiac episode last Thursday, which caused him several injuries. Through his X account, the Democratic leader published a photo in which he can be seen smiling and with a large scar on his face as a result of the fall. Fetterman detailed that he had to receive 20 stitches.
"20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with @giselefetterman and the kids. I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes. Truly. Grateful for @UPMC for the incredible medical care that put me back together. THANK YOU SO MUCH. See you back in DC.," the Pennsylvania senator commented via his X account, later joking about the scar on his face in a statement, in which he noted, "If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!".
Last Thursday, a spokesman for Fetterman reported that the Democratic front-runner had suffered ventricular fibrillation, which is a serious heart condition that temporarily reduces blood flow. While that episode caused different types of injuries after the fall, the Pennsylvania senator's teamexplained in several statements that these were minor and that the medical staff at UPMC in Pittsburgh managed to treat them efficiently.
Fetterman suffered a stroke in 2022
Throughout his political career, Fetterman has been characterized as a moderate politician who, in certain contexts, can even support measures proposed by Republican politicians or governments. Recently, the Pennsylvania senator went so far as to vote on several occasions with Republican senators to end the government shutdown, and has even expressed his rejection of the more left-wing faction within the Democratic Party.