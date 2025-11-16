Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Fetterman returns home fully recovered after being hospitalized for cardiac episode

Far from being the first time that the Democratic senator has suffered a delicate health problem, the fact is that there have been several precedents that have raised concerns.

Fetterman in a file image.

Fetterman in a file image.Governor Tom Wolf

Published by
Luis Francisco Orozco

Topics:

Democratic senator for Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, announced Saturday that he was fully recovered and back home with his family, after having to be hospitalized after suffering a heavy fall as a result of a serious cardiac episode last Thursday, which caused him several injuries. Through his X account, the Democratic leader published a photo in which he can be seen smiling and with a large scar on his face as a result of the fall. Fetterman detailed that he had to receive 20 stitches.

">

"20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with @giselefetterman and the kids. I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes. Truly. Grateful for @UPMC for the incredible medical care that put me back together. THANK YOU SO MUCH. See you back in DC.," the Pennsylvania senator commented via his X account, later joking about the scar on his face in a statement, in which he noted, "If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!".

Last Thursday, a spokesman for Fetterman reported that the Democratic front-runner had suffered ventricular fibrillation, which is a serious heart condition that temporarily reduces blood flow. While that episode caused different types of injuries after the fall, the Pennsylvania senator's teamexplained in several statements that these were minor and that the medical staff at UPMC in Pittsburgh managed to treat them efficiently.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in 2022

Far from being the first time that the Democratic senator has suffered a delicate health problem, the truth is that there have been several precedents that have raised concerns. The most important one took place in 2022, as part of his election campaign for the Senate, when he suffered a severe stroke that caused many in his close circle to fear the worst. However, Fetterman managed to survive and suffer no major sequelae after being implanted with a pacemaker-defibrillator, which can immediately detect any outbreak of cardiac abnormality.

Throughout his political career, Fetterman has been characterized as a moderate politician who, in certain contexts, can even support measures proposed by Republican politicians or governments. Recently, the Pennsylvania senator went so far as to vote on several occasions with Republican senators to end the government shutdown, and has even expressed his rejection of the more left-wing faction within the Democratic Party.

RECOMMENDATION

tracking