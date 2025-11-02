Fetterman: ‘The Democrats really need to own the shutdown’

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de noviembre, 2025

John Fetterman again criticized the Democratic Party and asserted that his colleagues should take responsibility for the government shutdown. Days before the current shutdown becomes the longest in history, the Pennsylvania senator laid blame and referenced the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Speaking to Jake Tapper for CNN, the senator lamented that the shutdown will affect the food assistance program commonly known as “food stamps”: "Well, I mean, for me, fundamentally, I’m deeply, deeply distressing to know that 42 millions Americans are going to lose their SNAP benefits."

The government shutdown affects the SNAP program because, although it is a permanent federal aid, its monthly operation depends on funds that must be authorized by Congress and managed by the Department of Agriculture (USDA). During a shutdown, those appropriations are cut off and agencies cannot spend money without a current authorization. Therefore, the government is not allowed to transfer funds to the states and reload food assistance cards.

On Nov. 1, the funds already allocated for the program during the shutdown expired, leaving transfers to the states on hold.

In addition, he blamed the Democratic Party for provoking the shutdown to seek political and legislative gain.

"And, now, that’s one of the big reasons why I refused to shutting our government down. And, again, I feel like the Democrats really need to own the shutdown. I mean, we’re shutting it down. I know why — they claim — because they want to address the tax credits," he added.