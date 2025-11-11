Giuliani advises Mamdani to resign as NYC mayor: 'He’s a communist and a sympathizer for Muslim terrorism'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de noviembre, 2025

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani lashed out this Monday against the mayor-elect of the Big Apple, Zohran Mamdani, during an interview with the New York Post, in which he went so far as to call him a "communist, right out of Karl Marx." At one point, the former Republican leader commented: "My advice to him is to step down and do something else," after assuring that the socialist politician was not even minimally prepared to serve as mayor of such an important city, and assuring that he was nothing more than "a supporter of Muslim extremism."

At another point in the interview with the Post, Giuliani commented, "You think the federal government will give this guy a security clearance? Zohran Mamdani poses a serious threat to the security of the United States. He's a communist and a Muslim terrorist sympathizer," then adding, "I’m not worried that he’s a Muslim. I’m worried that he supports Muslim extremism."

Similarly, Giuliani harshly criticized the mayor-elect's views on the government of Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, by assuring that his words were anti-Semitic and that his idea was in line with those of several of the most extremist figures in the Democratic Party, which have expressed their rejection against the Jewish state. "Israel seems to be an obsession for him," Giuliani said, noting Mamdani's support for the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. "The BDS movement seeks to eliminate the State of Israel. Mamdani is one of the most well-known anti-Semites in the country," Giuliani noted.