Giuliani advises Mamdani to resign as NYC mayor: 'He’s a communist and a sympathizer for Muslim terrorism'
Shortly before his interview with the Post, Giuliani got welcome news: he was included on the list of 77 people granted presidential pardons by President Donald Trump.
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani lashed out this Monday against the mayor-elect of the Big Apple, Zohran Mamdani, during an interview with the New York Post, in which he went so far as to call him a "communist, right out of Karl Marx." At one point, the former Republican leader commented: "My advice to him is to step down and do something else," after assuring that the socialist politician was not even minimally prepared to serve as mayor of such an important city, and assuring that he was nothing more than "a supporter of Muslim extremism."
At another point in the interview with the Post, Giuliani commented, "You think the federal government will give this guy a security clearance? Zohran Mamdani poses a serious threat to the security of the United States. He's a communist and a Muslim terrorist sympathizer," then adding, "I’m not worried that he’s a Muslim. I’m worried that he supports Muslim extremism."
Similarly, Giuliani harshly criticized the mayor-elect's views on the government of Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, by assuring that his words were anti-Semitic and that his idea was in line with those of several of the most extremist figures in the Democratic Party, which have expressed their rejection against the Jewish state. "Israel seems to be an obsession for him," Giuliani said, noting Mamdani's support for the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. "The BDS movement seeks to eliminate the State of Israel. Mamdani is one of the most well-known anti-Semites in the country," Giuliani noted.
Pardoned by Trump
Ed Martin, a Department of Justice (DOJ) lawyer specializing in pardons, made public the names of 77 allies who were pardoned by the president, among which were also included those of lawyers John Eastman and Sidney Powell. "This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated against the American people following the 2020 presidential election and continues the process of national reconciliation. No MAGA is left behind," Martin noted in his statement.