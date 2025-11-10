Trump pardons Giuliani and Meadows, among others, accused of attempting to interfere in the 2020 election

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump granted a presidential pardon to an extensive list of people accused of attempting to invalidate the 2020 election results. Among those pardoned are former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Ed Martin, a Department of Justice (DOJ) lawyer specializing in pardons, made public the names of 77 allies who were pardoned by the president.

"This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation," the statement released by Martin reads. "No MAGA left behind."

Also on the list are, for example, attorneys John Eastman and Sidney Powell.

Who is not to be found on the list is Trump himself, also accused of trying to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.