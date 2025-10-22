The House Judiciary Committee asked to prosecute former CIA Director John Brennan for lying to Congress

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de octubre, 2025

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, on Tuesday asked the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute former CIA director during the administration of former Democratic President Barack Obama, John Brennan, on charges of lying to Congress. Jordan argued that the latter would have misled lawmakers about the role he came to play in the dissemination of false and poorly corroborated information against President Donald Trump in the dossier of former British spy Christopher Steele in the 2016 presidential election.

In his letter to the DOJ, Jordan explained that "Brennan’s testimony before the committee on May 11, 2023, was a brazen attempt to knowingly and willfully testify falsely and fictitiously to material facts." Likewise, the Republican representative reproached Brennan in that document for a 2017 appearance before the House Intelligence Committee, in whichhe claimed that the CIA did not "rely" on the controversial dossier to issue the statements it released about the Republican president.

Brennan defended the information in the dossier.

On that date in 2023, Brennan told the committee chaired by Jordan during an interview that the CIA was "not involved at all" with the discredited Steele dossier. However, a House Intelligence Committee report, which was recently declassified, noted that the agency did work with the FBI to disseminate information from the dossier.

The former CIA director during the Obama administration also testified that he "objected" to including information from the dossier in a 2017 intelligence community assessment, which concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime Vladimir Putin had interfered in the 2016 presidential election to help Trump win. However, Jordan claimed that "multiple sources," including the Intelligence Committee report and a now-declassified CIA memo, stated that Brennan made every effort to defend that information. That report even revealed that Brennan ordered the information included despite objections from his agency staff.