War Secretary leaves open the possibility of advancing with bombings against drug trafficking within Venezuela

Published by Sabrina Martin 1 de noviembre, 2025

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth avoided specifying whether the United States is considering direct military action in Venezuela, amid a naval deployment in the Caribbean and recent operations against vessels linked to drug trafficking.

During a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, where he was attending a meeting with defense ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Hegseth was asked about a possible plan to attack Venezuelan territory. The official responded that he would not reveal operational details, maintaining the government's position of not advancing strategic decisions. "Appreciate the question, but of course, we would not share any amount of operational details about what may or may not happen," he stated.

President Donald Trump had signaled a day earlier that he was not evaluating attacks in Venezuela, and both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the White House rejected reports based on anonymous sources suggesting otherwise.

Escalation in the Caribbean and doubts about next steps The Trump administration has already authorized more than a dozen operations against suspected drug vessels in international waters near Venezuela.



At the same time, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group received orders to position themselves in the Southern Command's area of responsibility, which has raised questions about Washington's strategy regarding Nicolás Maduro's regime.

Ruling out military response to China

The secretary was also asked about reports suggesting an imminent "show of force" in the South China Sea following incidents with Chinese forces. Hegseth said the reports did not reflect current operational reality, although he assured that the United States and its allies in the Philippines remain prepared for any eventuality.

Washington and Manila have recently created a joint working group to strengthen military cooperation and regional deterrence.