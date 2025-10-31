FBI arrests 14 Mississippi law enforcement officers for roles in alleged drug trafficking conspiracy

Published by Misty Severi 31 de octubre, 2025

The FBI on Thursday announced the arrests of over a dozen local law enforcement officials in Mississippi and Tennessee, who are allegedly tied to a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Mississippi delta.

A total of 20 people were arrested in the operation, including 14 law enforcement officers, and have been charged with drug distribution. Of those charged, 19 were also charged with violating federal firearm laws pertaining to carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Co-deputy FBI Director Andrew Bailey confirmed the arrests in a news conference and warned corrupt law enforcement officers that the bureau would "come for you."

"Let this be a lesson for those sworn to service the public," Bailey said. "If you're a good law enforcement officer, the FBI will always stand with you. But for those corrupt individuals who abuse their office, we will come for you and hold you accountable. To all Americans listening: The FBI will never stop protecting from these kinds of abuses of authorities."

Mississippi State Attorney Clay Joyner said the officers are accused of accepting bribes to assist with drug trafficking schemes across the region and into Tennessee, according to FOX-13. The alleged bribes date back at least four years.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.

© Just The News