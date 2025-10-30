Omar Fateh, socialist candidate for mayor of Minneapolis, waves Somali flag at rally

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de octubre, 2025

Omar Fateh, a socialist candidate for mayor of Minneapolis, flew the flag of the Hiiraan State of Somalia on stage during a recent rally in Minneapolis.

In addition, the leftist addressed his supporters in a foreign language. The video, which went viral on social media, shows Fateh campaigning -and chanting "Somalia" and several phrases in another language. In addition, the candidate explained that early voting begins on Nov. 4 and that he needs the public's vote to win.

Meanwhile, he recalled a report from The Post Millenial, in which Fateh had been dubbed the Mamdani of Minneapolis because of his resemblance to Zohran Mamdani, the Socialist candidate for mayor of New York.

It was learned that Mamdani and Fateh have declared themselves friends and both have ties to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Fateh has not only appealed to his Somali identity during the campaign. He has also organized rallies at which he has spoken in Somali and ran ads in that language.

On his official website the socialist claims he was born into a family of Somali immigrants:

"[They] instilled in me the values of a strong education, personal sacrifice, and community leadership. My early dedication to public service led me to pursue a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, where I engaged with at-risk youth, especially students of color, to connect them with greater educational opportunities," his biography reads.