Trump seeks to overturn conviction in Stormy Daniels case with 111-page appeal

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de octubre, 2025

Lawyers for President Donald Trump filed what they called a "powerful" appeal in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against him over payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

The president's legal team is demanding that the verdict be thrown out and that the "most politically charged prosecution in our nation's history" also be dismissed in its entirety.

It is a 111-page appeal, according to reports from Fox News Digital, which obtained the document filed with the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court on Monday night.

According to the information the president is being represented in this case by Robert J. Giuffra Jr. of Sullivan & Cromwell.

"President Trump’s legal team filed a powerhouse appeal in the Manhattan DA’s Witch Hunt, as the President continues his fight to put an end to the Radical Democrat Lawfare once and for all," a spokesman for the president’s legal team told Fox News Digital.

In that regard, the spokesman explained that "The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the Federal and New York State Constitutions, and other established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately overturned and dismissed."

The indictment against the president

The lawyers noted that the New York district attorney's indictment against the president came after years of "fruitless investigation into decade-old, baseless allegations — and under immense political pressure to criminally charge President Donald J. Trump."

"Those charges [occurred] in the middle of a contentious Presidential election in which President Trump was the leading Republican candidate," the legal team noted in the filing.

"Targeting alleged conduct that has never been found to violate any New York law, the DA concocted a purported felony by stacking time-barred misdemeanors under a convoluted legal theory, which the DA then improperly obscured until the charge conference," the document states.

"The jury was instructed incorrectly"

Trump’s lawyers continued to argue that "the jury was instructed incorrectly, allowing a conviction without the unanimity required by both New York law and basic due process."

The legal team also noted that the District Attorney had "zero evidence that President Trump intended to deprive anyone of money or property."

Thus, Trump’s lawyers assert that, left with no other choice, the prosecutor's office "advanced the flawed theory, erroneously blessed by the trial court, that ‘intent to defraud’ can include either (i) intent to interfere with unspecified government regulators, or (ii) intent to deceive ‘the voting public.’ Making matters worse, DANY did not prove that President Trump acted with either of those intentions in mind."